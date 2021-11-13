Cotton County man faces child Sexual Battery charges

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton County man is facing charges, accused of touching young girls on several occasions.

Ventura Ramos is charged with Sexual Battery and Lewd Acts to a Child.

According to court documents, one victim told police Ramos would touch her and rub on her while she was doing laundry at his house.

Another victim reportedly told police Ramos had asked her to ride with him in a tractor so she could drive his truck home.

When she went to get in the truck, she said Ramos assaulted her.

The victims said this behavior has happened for years.

A bond amount has not been set.

