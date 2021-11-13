Expert Connections
Cotton County man faces child Sexual Battery charges

Ventura Ramos faces Sexual Battery and Lewd Acts to a Child charges.
Ventura Ramos faces Sexual Battery and Lewd Acts to a Child charges.(Cotton County Sheriff's Office)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton County man is facing charges, accused of touching young girls on several occasions.

Ventura Ramos is charged with Sexual Battery and Lewd Acts to a Child.

According to court documents, one victim told police Ramos would touch her and rub on her while she was doing laundry at his house.

Another victim reportedly told police Ramos had asked her to ride with him in a tractor so she could drive his truck home.

When she went to get in the truck, she said Ramos assaulted her.

The victims said this behavior has happened for years.

A bond amount has not been set.

