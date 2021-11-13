Just Between Friends holds consignment sale in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Shoppers headed to Lawton today for the first day of the Just Between Friends consignment sale.

Items for sale included clothes, toys, and even strollers.

All of these items came from people across the region.

Some were gently used or even brand new.

The owners of Just Between Friends say this sale gives families who might not be able to afford new or name brand items for their children, the chance to do so, while also getting money back for clothes their kids might have outgrown.

“It helps local families give back some of the money on merchandise for the first few months of life, and there is still more life in those items,” said Dawana Smith, the former owner of Just Between Friends. “It also helps people who can’t afford new to be able to get name brand at a fraction of the cost.”

The sale is happening now at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and lasts through Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, they will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be found online at lawton.jbfsale.com

This sale takes place at the fairgrounds twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

The owners say they are planning on holding the next one in March or April.

