LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.

Captain Richard Franz is leaving his position as Internal Affairs Supervisor.

For more than 30 years, Captain Richard L. Franz has had a very diverse career with the Lawton Police Department, starting his career in Crime Prevention for 6 and half years, a time he really enjoyed.

”As a younger officer we did a lot of programs, one of the programs I was involved in was risk watch,” Franz said. “And we went into the elementary schools and we were teaching safety. It was hand in hand with the fire department. And just the interaction with the fire department, the police department, we had nurses there. All kinds of organizations going in and teaching safety to the youth. That was just a great experience for me.”

He then went on to become the first community oriented police officer, and then the first crisis negotiator, eventually being promoted to Captain and Internal Affairs supervisor

And while he’s leaving the police department, he’s staying in community service to become Lawton’s Deputy director of Communications.

”Well, as the deputy director, I’ll be assisting the director in there day to day operations of the dispatch center,” Franz said.

With the communications department constantly growing, Franz is excited to go over there and assist the best way he can and make it the best organization possible.

”It just seemed like a great fit for me, because now I’m going to get still serve this community,” Franz said. “In just a different aspect. So, I’m very excited about that.”

Franz’s last day with the Police department is Nov. 28, and starts in his new position with the Communications department the very next day.

