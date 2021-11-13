Expert Connections
OSDH Holds Press Conference about State COVID-19 Response

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials spoke about a range of topics including publicizing COVID-19 data, vaccines for children, and booster shots.

The CDC currently recommends the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 5-years-old.

The Interim Commissioner of Health says that while they echo the CDC and FDA recommendations in terms of giving out the vaccine, they also understand that it is a personal decision and one to be made with a healthcare provider.

“We understand that this is a very personal decision within the family unit and we want to be able to provide support for parents that are trying to make this decision about their kids,” said Keith Reed, the Interim Commissioner of Health for the Oklahoma State Health Department. “We feel like the best way for them to do that is in partnership with their pediatrician or their family doctor, so we feel like that’s the best way for them to get their information but otherwise we are pushing opportunities and information locally through our local health departments.”

For more information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health about vaccines, testing, and quarantining, you are encouraged to check out oklahoma.gov/health.

