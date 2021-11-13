Expert Connections
Pinning ceremony held for Lawton Fire Department

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pinning ceremony was held Friday for the Lawton Fire Department.

The ceremony, held at the City Hall Banquet Room, honored all of the firefighters who had been promoted over the course of the last year and a half, but hadn’t gotten to take part in a ceremony due to the pandemic.

“It’s very personal and a gracious thing to be a part of, because we don’t get to have these all the time,” Shawn Adkinson said. “It’s good to have it, you know, to recognize these guys who have put forth the effort to move up in the ranks.and just let them know they’re appreciated.”>

Adkinson was promoted Friday to assistant fire marshal.

In total, there were 18 people who were pinned at the ceremony.

