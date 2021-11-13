Expert Connections
Regional Director of OSDH discusses vaccinating children

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the winter months are approaching, more people spending time indoors might lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Many of the current cases have come from children at school.

The CDC recently authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as five, with appointments now available for them in southwest Oklahoma.

“We want to make sure those kids have the best possible health outcome if they’re exposed to COVID,” said Brandie Combs, the Regional Director for District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “Vaccines are going to allow us to have that.”

Combs says getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself this season.

“The vaccines are critical when it comes to COVID. We’ve seen the research, we know that vaccines work, and so we’re just continuing to promote that throughout communities,” she said.

Combs added that getting vaccinated, while it might not stop you from getting COVID, it can reduce the risk of hospitalization.

“Every single report that we look at when we look at the vaccinated individuals that are hospitalized and the unvaccinated individuals that are hospitalized, there’s a far greater number of unvaccinated individuals hospitalized, and even losing their life to COVID,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen, it’s not necessary.”

To make an appointment to get a COVID vaccine, you can go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

The Comanche County Health Department also takes walk-ins for vaccination.

