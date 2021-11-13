Sunshine for the next several days with a few cold fronts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A Freeze Warning ends at 9am for counties in Oklahoma as well as Montague County. Temperatures hit freezing in Lawton and areas to the North. Counties bordering the red river and to the South had temperatures just above 32 degrees. Overall, a chilly Saturday morning but as the sun rises, we will rebound nicely anywhere between the mid 60s in eastern counties to low 70s in western counties. Wind will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

Tonight, temperatures won’t be as cold, only dropping into the low 40s. Skies remain clear as our wind begins to shift after another cold front pass from North to South overnight.

Sunday will have more sunshine with more moderate temperatures, all of Texoma staying in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a North wind at 5-15mph.

Sunny skies will persist through Tuesday as high pressure ridging builds in across the southern half of the U.S. This is a dry air mass and no rain chances for the next several days. Temperatures will continue to warm early next week and Pre-frontal warming will allow for temperatures around 80 degrees on Tuesday. A cold front drops high temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s starting Wednesday.

