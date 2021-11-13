Expert Connections
VFW Post 1192 hosts pancake breakfast

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday, Marlow VFW Post 1192 will be holding a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hugh H. Cherry Building.

Tickets are $5 each and include all you can eat pancakes, two pieces of sausage and coffee, juice or milk

Children five and under eat free.

The event is open to the public and takes place every second Saturday of the month.

For more information about the pancake breakfast contact VFW Post 1192.

