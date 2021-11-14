Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.

Margaret Jacobs, co-director of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, said some of the names identified so far might be duplicates, but the true death toll is likely much higher.

Jacobs said that many of the children died of diseases including tuberculosis. Some other deaths such as a drowning were reported by newspapers at the time.

When the school closed, documents were either destroyed or scattered across the country. Locating them has proved challenging for both the Genoa project and others working to gather information on the schools.

Many of the names linked to Genoa were found in newspaper archives, including the school’s student newspapers, said Jacobs, who also is a history professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.
LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service
The crash happened near 38th and Lee Blvd.
Dump truck rolls over in Lawton; no one hurt
The festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.
Balloon festival set for this weekend in Altus
Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton

Latest News

Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis...
EXPLAINER: In Arbery’s killing, what the McMichaels and Bryan defense is arguing
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Warming Trend Early before Strong Cold Front Wednesday
Brooklyn Pittman talks as she sits in her car with her dogs after receiving food from an Armed...
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
A Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., officer was arrested for allegedly aggressively stalking an...
Police officer accused of aggressive stalking of ex in Fla., using security system to spy on her