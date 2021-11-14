Altus hosts balloon festival and airport day

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus hosted their inaugural balloon festival and airport day on Saturday.

The event was held in Hangar 36 at the Altus Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.

Families listened to live music, shopped at vendor booths, ate from food trucks and watched planes take off and land.

Michael Shive, the Recreational Director for the City of Altus, says hosting events like this one brings people together.

“It provides things for the community to do,” said Shive. “So, it just brings people to the town.”

Shive says they are hoping to grow the event and include more balloons next year.

