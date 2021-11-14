Duncan Community Development hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Community Development held their eighth annual free turkey dinner to help those in need ahead of the holiday season.

“The holidays are tough for some people, really tough, especially the last couple of years have been really, really tough with COVID and everything,” said Trevin Stevenson, the Vice President of Duncan Community Development. “So it was really important to us this year. We weren’t able to do it last year so this year it was really important that we got together and brought this event together.”

Those who volunteered said they enjoyed seeing the community come together to promote a cause greater than themselves.

“Our communities are coming together for a greater cause and that’s just really something beautiful to see today,” said Chris Rowell, an event volunteer.

In addition to giving out food, volunteers said it was important to let community members know they are valued and appreciated.

“Well, it’s important that they get a hot meal but also it’s important that they know that people care about them and that we’re all people just like one another,” said Bill Gossett, a volunteer at the event.

Stevenson recommended that people take time out to help others this season.

“So go out and just do something for someone,” added Stevenson. “There is somebody that needs it. You never know when it is going to be your turn when you may need some help or some assistance so while you can do it, try to provide something for somebody else.”

The event is usually held inside the building but because of COVID, they opted for a drive-thru only event.

Organizers say they hope to add back the dine-in option next year.

