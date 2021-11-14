Duncan VFW Post 1192 supports veterans with pancake breakfast

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Veteran’s Day may have passed but organizations across southwest Oklahoma always keep them in mind.

One is VFW Post 1192.

They hosted their monthly pancake breakfast Saturday morning at the Hugh H. Cherry building in Duncan.

For only $5, people chowed down on all-you-can-eat pancakes, some sausage, juice, milk and coffee.

The Quartermaster said all the proceeds go back to help veterans in the community who might be struggling.

“We’ve got veterans that are having let’s say financial issues,” Hand said. “If they come to the post, we can see what we can do about helping them out. It kind of helps the community, but also we’re focused on veterans.”

You have a chance to eat pancakes with members every second Saturday of the month from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Kids 5 and under eat free.

