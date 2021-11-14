First Alert Forecast (11/13 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds will start out of the south at 5-10 mph before shifting out of the north due to an approaching weak cold front. This front will help in keeping temperatures near average for tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will see gusty winds up to 20 mph out of the northeast in the wake of the cold front. Lots of sunshine for Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

A high pressure ridge out west will keep sunny skies around for the first half of next week. It will also warm temperatures up significantly, with 70s expected on Monday and then rising into the 80s for some on Tuesday, nearly 20 degrees above the average high for that time of year. A cold front on Wednesday will cool us back off to more fall-like seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 50s for the second half of next week, along with continuing mostly sunny skies.

