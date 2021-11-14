Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (11/13 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds will start out of the south at 5-10 mph before shifting out of the north due to an approaching weak cold front. This front will help in keeping temperatures near average for tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will see gusty winds up to 20 mph out of the northeast in the wake of the cold front. Lots of sunshine for Sunday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

A high pressure ridge out west will keep sunny skies around for the first half of next week. It will also warm temperatures up significantly, with 70s expected on Monday and then rising into the 80s for some on Tuesday, nearly 20 degrees above the average high for that time of year. A cold front on Wednesday will cool us back off to more fall-like seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 50s for the second half of next week, along with continuing mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton
The crash happened near 38th and Lee Blvd.
Dump truck rolls over in Lawton; no one hurt
The festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.
Balloon festival set for this weekend in Altus
Lawton Fire Department was called out to house fire on southwest 14th Place Thursday.
New details released in Lawton house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather 630a
Sunshine for the next several days with a few cold fronts
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Freezing start to the weekend with a series of cold fronts on the way
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
This mornings cold front continues to move south bringing Texoma gusty northwest winds and...
First Alert Forecast | 11/12AM