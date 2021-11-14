Flea Market and Indian Taco Sale in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Shoppers headed to Cache Saturday afternoon for a flea market and Indian taco sale.

The market took place in the New Life Assembly of God church in Cache.

Vendor tables featured clothes, home decorations, and even Native American arts and crafts.

Event organizer Eleanor McDaniel said that shopping local provides economic benefits to both shoppers and vendors.

”This is just our community coming together and sharing our goods with each other, we buy from each other, and the community comes in and they shop and find some real bargains,” said McDaniel.

The flea market happens on the second Saturday of each month.

Next month, they will host their Christmas flea market on the 18th of December.

