Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee

The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard Saturday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The fire was threatening a trailer, but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before it reached any structures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton
The crash happened near 38th and Lee Blvd.
Dump truck rolls over in Lawton; no one hurt
The festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.
Balloon festival set for this weekend in Altus
Lawton Fire Department was called out to house fire on southwest 14th Place Thursday.
New details released in Lawton house fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast (11/13 PM)
First Alert Weather 630a
Sunshine for the next several days with a few cold fronts
Cameron University Admissions invite students to Pickaxe Preview on Nov. 12.
Cameron University Admissions holds Pickaxe Preview event
Lawton fire fighters receive pins at ceremony.
Pinning ceremony held for Lawton Fire Department