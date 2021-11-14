Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
The fire was threatening a trailer, but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control before it reached any structures.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.
