Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man’s bike departed the roadway around a curve and then went through a fence.
Waurika EMS transported 48-year-old Jimmy Correll of Ardmore to the Jefferson County Hospital.
He was later taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City by helicopter with head and leg injuries.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.