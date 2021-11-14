Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man’s bike departed the roadway around a curve and then went through a fence.

Waurika EMS transported 48-year-old Jimmy Correll of Ardmore to the Jefferson County Hospital.

He was later taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City by helicopter with head and leg injuries.

