Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Law enforcement arrest Antonio McCray in Lawton
The crash happened near 38th and Lee Blvd.
Dump truck rolls over in Lawton; no one hurt
The festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.
Balloon festival set for this weekend in Altus
After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.
LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (11/13 PM)