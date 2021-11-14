Expert Connections
Warming Trend Early before Strong Cold Front Wednesday

Dry weather pattern but roller coaster temperatures all week
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Reece Cole
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, high clouds early followed by a sunny afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s across Texoma. A Northeast wind at 5-15 mph in the afternoon with an gusty wind up to 30 mph in the morning hours.

Tonight, the wind will lighten as it shift southerly and temperatures dipping between the upper 30s and lower 40s with clear skies.

Monday starts the week out mild with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with sunshine. Lawton will be about 10 degrees above average for mid-November. Tuesday, even warmer, with low 80s across Texoma and mid 80s South of the Red River. This is due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front arriving from the North early Wednesday morning. On the other side, temperatures cool right back down with highs ranging between the upper 50s and mid 60s heading into next weekend.

No rain is expected with this front or any day in the week as high pressure ridging dominates to keep us dry and the low pressure system associated with the cold front will be well off to the Northeast of us, up in the Great Lakes Region.

