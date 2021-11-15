2,781 new Coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported more than 2,700 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

In total, 2,781 cases were reported across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new cases brings the seven-day average of new cases up to 787.

There are currently 7,228 active cases statewide.

Meanwhile, 42 new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported by the Centers for Disease Control across Oklahoma over the weekend.

11,675 deaths have been attributed to the virus across the state since the pandemic began.

