Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions near-critical tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s cold front

Fall weather returns behind midweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, lots of sunshine with a dry line moving into parts of Texoma tomorrow afternoon. This frontal boundary will allow temperatures to be unseasonably warm with highs topping out in the low 80s. This combined with relative humidity as low as 15% and wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the south will allow near-critical fire weather conditions to become present. Fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged through Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move through on early Wednesday morning bringing a blast of cool Canadian air back to Texoma. Temperatures will be 10-15° cooler on Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

The cool air mass will remain in place with highs not expected to make it out of the 50s on Thursday, with another potential light freeze occurring for parts of Texoma on Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee

Latest News

John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision
The Lawton Food Bank is in the process of reconstructing their pick-up drive-thru to better...
Construction changing Lawton Food Bank hours this week
High school seniors are invited to the upcoming Pioneer Preview at Western Oklahoma State...
Western Oklahoma State College to host Pioneer Preview event
According to Representative Trey Caldwell, representatives went into the redistricting process...
Representatives discuss how SWOK will be affected by redistricting
Southwest Technology Center in Altus will now be educating students from Mangum Public Schools.
Southwest Technology Center excited to welcome Mangum students to school district