7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions near-critical tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s cold front

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, lots of sunshine with a dry line moving into parts of Texoma tomorrow afternoon. This frontal boundary will allow temperatures to be unseasonably warm with highs topping out in the low 80s. This combined with relative humidity as low as 15% and wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the south will allow near-critical fire weather conditions to become present. Fires that start could spread rapidly and be hard to contain. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged through Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move through on early Wednesday morning bringing a blast of cool Canadian air back to Texoma. Temperatures will be 10-15° cooler on Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

The cool air mass will remain in place with highs not expected to make it out of the 50s on Thursday, with another potential light freeze occurring for parts of Texoma on Friday morning.

