Altus Air Force Base conducts anti-terror exercise

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force base will be holding an anti-terror exercise this week.

As a part of the aircraft hijacking exercise, there will be alerts over their giant voice system and alert radio messages throughout the week.

They will also be conducting random single point of entry checks.

Entry points at the base should not be affected.

Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating Department of Defense response actions to a realistic Antiterrorism incident.

Base and community personnel will continue to be focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on base.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.