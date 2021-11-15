Expert Connections
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation

The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released photos of a man they said robbed a bank in Ardmore.

According to the FBI, the man robbed a bank American Nation Bank at 1901 N. Commerce St. Friday afternoon.

The FBI said the suspect walked into the bank and presented a demand note to the teller, and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is believed to be driving a red pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.

According to the FBI, the man has tattoos on both arms including the word “Texas” on his left forearm.

After he left the bank, the man was seen in a white t-shirt and green baseball cap at a Casey’s Convenience Store nearby.

The FBI said he wore a wig during the bank robbery.

If arrested and convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770 or Ardmore Police at 580-221-2515.

