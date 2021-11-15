Carden International Circus Comes to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Families headed out to the Great Plains Coliseum for the circus, which featured animals ranging from camels to house cats.

People had the chance to ride camels, ponies, and elephants.

Event organizers say that while the circus provides something fun for the family to do, it also keeps a tradition alive for more generations to experience.

“The Circus is one of the last dying breeds of family entertainment,” said Bardo Garcia, the media relations director. “Unfortunately, social media, computers, games, all of that is drawing away the attention of the kids, as far as little ones to teenagers and so forth, away from the family.”

The Carden International Circus is family owned and operated, and they say that the animals are part of that.

“The gentleman that works with the elephants right now that takes care of them, he grew up with them,” said Garcia. “He’s been around them since he was two years old. So, they’re siblings basically, they’re brothers, brothers and sisters. He doesn’t own them, he doesn’t control them like a thing, he doesn’t control them like an object. They’re his family.”

Garcia encourages people to go out and attend future circuses, but also to spend time with their families.

“If you ever have a chance, if there’s a circus, a shrine circus, or whatever kind of circus, go out there. Enjoy your family time, because we don’t have much of that,” added Garcia.

Garcia says they are planning on coming to Lawton again next year at around this time.

