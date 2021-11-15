Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.
LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service

Latest News

A pick-up truck caught fire Monday afternoon on 26th St. in Lawton.
Lawton firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
Lawton firefighters were called to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.
Lawton firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track