First Alert Forecast (11/14 PM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than last night with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be very sunny with little clouds as winds stay relatively calm out of the south at 5-10 mph. A high pressure ridge out west will strengthen, warming temperatures to the mid/upper 70s, with some places even reaching the 80s.

On Tuesday it will be even warmer with most of Texoma above the 80 degree mark. These summer-like temperatures will be due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front that will move through on Wednesday.

Following the cold front, temperatures will fall back down to the 60s and 50s for the back half of this week. Almost every day this week will be mostly sunny with a few clouds along with little to no rain chances through the weekend.

