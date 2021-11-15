First Alert Forecast | 11/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning Texoma! Waking up this morning temperatures are cold outside. This is due to the clear skies and calm winds we’ve seen overnight. The jacket, heated seats and heat will be needed through the morning commute. Sunrise is at 7:08AM. By midmorning we’ll see sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. Near lunchtime temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Winds all day will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph. Forget the jacket/ heated seats this afternoon because highs will warm into the low to mid 70s from I-44 east. Upper 70s to low 80s west.

Overnight temperatures will stay on the warm side only dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Today starts our warming trend with above average temperatures ranging 20 to 25 degrees above mid November standards. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with gusty southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will rise into the upper 20s to low 30s. With pre-frontal warming, highs will soar into the low 80s east/ upper 80s west. It’ll be hot, don’t get me wrong but this weather won’t last long!

A cold front will move in Wednesday morning with gusty north winds following behind. Look for winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts higher. Highs come Wednesday afternoon will drop into the mid 60s. We’ll stay dry as no precipitation is expected but cloud cover will build some... we’ll call it a general mix of sun and clouds!

With the dry weather, gusty winds and low relative humidity, fire weather conditions will be near-critical on Tuesday.. Elevated on Wednesday!

Winds will be much lighter on Thursday around 5 to 15mph. mainly out of the south. Highs will stay slightly below average, only rising into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the week, temperatures will remain seasonable (average high right now is 64°) with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will move in Saturday night dropping temperatures slightly come Sunday. As of right now, some precipitation could be possible for eastern counties on Sunday as the front passes by.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.