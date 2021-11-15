Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Girl, 11, survives Mich. plane crash that killed 4 others

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee
After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.
LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service
First Alert Weather 8:00AM
Warming Trend Early before Strong Cold Front Wednesday

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over
The victims of a deadly plane crash include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning...
4 killed in small plane crash on Michigan island
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A total of 254 officers have already left the police department or are expected to do so...
Phoenix officer resigns over radio after being asked to work extra shift