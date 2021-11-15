Lawton firefighters extinguish vehicle fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters put out a vehicle fire that sparked Monday afternoon.

They were called to the fire near 26th and J shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, it was an older model pick-up truck that caught fire.

Crews were able to get the fire out.

Thankfully, there was no one in the truck when it sparked.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time.

