Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have arrested a woman for writing more than $15,000 in fraudulent checks.

According to police, they received information that Kristy Velez wrote two checks for furniture that returned to a closed account.

When officers arrested her, they found out that the vehicle at her home was reported stolen as well.

Police executed a search warrant on her home and a storage unit belonging to her, where they found the property she had allegedly illegally purchased.

According to Lawton Police, detectives are now discovering different checks she has written and are finding victims for additional charges.

