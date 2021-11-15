Medwatch: Paramedic gives safety tips as seasons change

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As seasons continue to shift in Oklahoma, one CCMH paramedic said this is the time to do different things to make sure you’re ready for whatever Oklahoma weather and life may throw your way. Oklahoma weather does its own thing. A year ago, we had already seen a historic ice storm. This year, we just hit freezing yet.

So, paramedic Jamie Hennessee, the manager for CCMH’s ambulance department, wants you to be ready for whatever the weather may do.

“As we go into this season, we want to make sure that we’re prepared,” Hennessee said. “That we layer up, we want to dress in layers because you never can tell in Oklahoma when it’s going to change. It may be cold one morning and then get hot in the afternoon and get cold again.”

As some may be lighting up their fireplace for the first time this season, she said to talk to your little ones, so they don’t accidentally burn themselves.

“Babies can get close to the fireplace, the grates that go in front, those are going to be hot to the touch, and of course any embers that spill out,” she said. “These are all hidden dangers that look very pretty, and it feels good to have a warm, beautiful fireplace, but we just have to stay safe as well.”

That’s why she recommends having a plan in place if a fire were to start and making sure your smoke detectors work.

“Carbon monoxide detectors are very important this time of year,” Hennessee said.” Our internal furnaces, gas heaters, different things could put off carbon monoxide, and it’s a silent killer, so it’s really important to install those and check the batteries on those as well.”

As for this upcoming Thanksgiving, Hennessee has a few tips on how to stay safe.

“Chew your food well,” she said. “Have a good time, make sure that if you’re going to cook that turkey and you’re going to do it in a fryer, or anything like that, make sure you follow the appropriate directions, so you don’t have any fire mishaps.”

She reminds people to always be careful.

“Everything is great until it’s not,” she said. “And it’s just a second difference, and so whatever we can do to prevent certain things, it’s a good idea to try to stay ahead.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.