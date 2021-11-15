Portions of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to close for hunts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close portions of the public use area for a few days in November, December and January to conduct controlled hunts to control part of the deer and elk populations.

The first deer hunt will be conducted Tuesday, Nov.16 through Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Refuge’s public use areas west of the Visitor Center to Headquarters will be closed to other public uses during this hunt. These areas include Quanah Parker Lake and Dam, Boulder Picnic Area, Lost Lake, Burford Lake, Osage Lake, French Lake, Burma Road, the Narrows and the Dog Run Hollow trail system.

All of the public use areas west of Headquarters, including Elk Mountain, Sunset Picnic Area, Charons Garden Wilderness Area, and Post Oak/Treasure Lakes and east of the Visitor Center, including Mt. Scott, Jed Johnson Lake and Rush Lake, will remain open to the public during this hunt.

Additional hunts will be Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, Dec. 7 through 9, Dec. 13 through 17 and Jan. 3 though 7.

Closed areas will change for each hunt. Further hunt closure information will be available on the Refuge website and on their Facebook page, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

