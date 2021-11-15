Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Portions of Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to close for hunts

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close portions of the public use area for a few days in November, December and January to conduct controlled hunts to control part of the deer and elk populations.

The first deer hunt will be conducted Tuesday, Nov.16 through Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Refuge’s public use areas west of the Visitor Center to Headquarters will be closed to other public uses during this hunt. These areas include Quanah Parker Lake and Dam, Boulder Picnic Area, Lost Lake, Burford Lake, Osage Lake, French Lake, Burma Road, the Narrows and the Dog Run Hollow trail system.

All of the public use areas west of Headquarters, including Elk Mountain, Sunset Picnic Area, Charons Garden Wilderness Area, and Post Oak/Treasure Lakes and east of the Visitor Center, including Mt. Scott, Jed Johnson Lake and Rush Lake, will remain open to the public during this hunt.

Additional hunts will be Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, Dec. 7 through 9, Dec. 13 through 17 and Jan. 3 though 7.

Closed areas will change for each hunt. Further hunt closure information will be available on the Refuge website and on their Facebook page, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee

Latest News

A pick-up truck caught fire Monday afternoon on 26th St. in Lawton.
Lawton firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
Lawton firefighters were called to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.
Lawton firefighters extinguish vehicle fire
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
There are currently 7,228 active cases statewide.
2,781 new Coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Oklahoma