Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Steve Bannon expected to surrender after indictment for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender...
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee
After almost 33 years, a captain from the Lawton Police Department is retiring.
LPD captain retires after over 30 years of service
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 15th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 15th
An investment group is purchasing the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according...
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375 million
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character...
‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed