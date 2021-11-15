Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 15th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is closed today. They adjusted their hours this week as they’re working to complete

construction on their new driveway. The food bank will also be closed on Wednesday. They will be open on on Tuesday and Thursday to distribute food.

They will be giving food out on the south side of the building rather than the west side, where they usually give it out.

They’ll be there, giving out food, between noon and 4 anyone already in line at 4 will receive their groceries.

The Oklahoma legislature will be convening in special session starting today. The special session will discuss new legislative and congressional districts following the

2020 census. 8 bills were filed in total for the special session, 6 deal with redistricting, while two deal with banning Covid related mandates.

However those two cannot be heard without amending the special session call.

There’s been no indication that the agenda will be amended.

In a lawsuit involving four Oklahoma death row inmates including Juluis Jones an appeals court upheld the earlier ruling against them.

As The Oklahoman reports, their attorneys argued a judge had earlier made a mistake when he denied their request for a preliminary injunction.

The injunction would have blocked the state from going through with executions until after a ruling next year on a legal challenge to the lethal injection procedure.

