Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to the sale of drugs.

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as destroying evidence.

According to court documents, the investigation began when detectives were listening to a phone conversation between Royal and an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center in which detectives found Royal was selling Roxy M30 pills.

An undercover officer then reached out to Royal and bought pills for $100.

Another undercover buy was done two weeks later. Not long after that, a traffic stop was made on the vehicle that investigators said Royal was the passenger in.

According to court documents, the driver told police that when they were pulled over, Royal took several pills herself and dumped the rest into a fountain drink cup in the center console.

The cup was taken into evidence, and investigators said they sent the pills from the sales to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Royal was arrested and is now behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Her bond has been set at $20,000, with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.