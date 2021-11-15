Expert Connections
Young Professionals of Lawton begins workshop this week

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Vincent Saylor, Chairman of the Board for the Young Professionals of Lawton, and Sara Paape, the CEO of 3Raptor Consulting, joined 7News to discuss their Powering Professionals Workshop over the next three months.

Paape will be a guest speaker at the upcoming workshop.

The first section, ReVamp Your Resume, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m., the second section, Excel in Etiquette, is Dec. 7 and the third section, Master Your Interview is Jan.18.

The workshop is virtual and free to the public.

However, space is limited, so make sure to register by following the link on your screen.

