345 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 345 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

That’s a significant decrease from the 800 and up reported each day Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 798, with 7,022 active cases currently according to the OSDH.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 15 new deaths from the virus across Oklahoma.

So far, there have been 11,690 deaths attributed to the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

