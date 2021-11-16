Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio

Latest News

In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, heavy bleeding, medical examiner says
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 798.
345 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
The FBI and Ada Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
FBI looking for robbery suspect in Ada
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrates the resumption of the New Year's Eve party in...
De Blasio announces 'full-strength' Times Square New Years Eve celebration