CCDC using new debit card machine to return inmates’ money on release

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Administrators at the Comanche County Detention Center have found a new way to safely transfer money to inmates upon their release.

Previously, incoming inmates would give any cash on them to the staff and it would be put in a trust fund.

Then the inmate would a receive a check for the exact amount they came in with, but Jail Administrator William Hobbs said this proved to be an issue due to inmates counterfeiting or stealing information from the checks.

“Luckily, our bank has caught those things they’ve done wrong and we haven’t really lost any money, but it’s just the fact that we’re putting a check out there when we don’t need to,” Hobbs said.

Now, when an inmate leaves CCDC, there is a machine outside that disperses a debit card loaded with the exact amount they came in with.

Hobbs said the Department of Corrections and other counties already use this, so they’re just catching up.

