Comanche County redistricting after 2020 Census results

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Census results are changing where Comanche County’s districts are divided up.

The House Redistricting Committee helped County Commissioners decide where to re-draw boundaries to make sure each district is within 5% of each other’s populations.

District 3 gave up a precinct in northwest Lawton to even it out.

Commissioner Alvin Cargill said the central district dropped a little over 12%, while his own western district rose almost 11.5 percent.

“What they’ve done is they’ve taken that section, that square mile between 52nd and and 67th and Cache Road and Rogers Lane and esentially all of that went into District 2′s district now,” Cargill said.

Each commissioner has a population of about 30,000 within their district.

Cargill said it’s important process every 10 years because of funding.

The new map goes into effect on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.