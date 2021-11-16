Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title

EMPIRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a successful weekend at a rodeo in Reno, Nevada.

“I was real tickled, it was fun. I was really excited when I heard I won the round, then I knew that meant I won the whole thing,” said 8-year-old Myles Turner.

Winning world championships is nothing new to Turner. 7NEWS first introduced you to him back in August after he won his first title at the YBR in Texas. Now, he’s a two-time champ.

“I rode a pretty tough bull at the end, he was a pretty good one, he was one to win it on for sure. It was really tough. But I knew I needed to pick him to go win it,” Myles said.

And win it he did, beating out kids from across the country in front of his family.

“Seeing him compete and do what he loves is the greatest thing to watch him do. To see his excitement, to see his drive, to see his want to, to be number one, he likes to know the scores, he likes to see where he sits in the standings because he’s very goal and driven to be that number 1 position. He knew exactly what he had to do to make it happen,” said Cashe Turner, Myles’s mom.

It took 266 points across four rides to make it happen, earning Myles a new belt buckle and the winner’s purse.

“This was the largest payout bull riding event that he’s ever went to. We were all very shocked in what the payout was for him to win that world championship,” Turner said.

That money is being reinvested into Myles’s rodeo future, paying off a new breakaway horse he bought and covering entry fees into future events.

“We learn a lot of things in school, we learn a lot of bookwork, but when we go to rodeos and we do these other things, he learns life skills. That’s what I love about it is him getting to learn those life skills and learn to manage his money at 8-years-old,” Turner said.

Now, with two world titles under his belt, Myles has one simple goal.

“To go be another world champion,” Myles said.

Myles will be competing in his next rodeo in December.

