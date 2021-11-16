Expert Connections
FBI looking for robbery suspect in Ada

The FBI and Ada Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - The FBI and Ada Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank inside a Walmart this week.

According to the FBI, it happened at the Citizens Bank of Ada in the Walmart Supercenter on N. Country Club Road around 6:05 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the suspect, a man about 5′10″ to 5′11″ tall in his 30s or 40s with a hefty build, was wearing a light-color long-sleeve shirt, a dark baseball cap, thick-rim glasses and a white mask covering the lower half of his face.

They said the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery suspect was seen leaving in a dark crew cab pickup truck.

If you have information on the crime, you’re asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

