First Alert Forecast | 11/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Patchy to dense fog has developed for some this Tuesday morning. It won’t last that long, as it should fizzle out an hour or so after sunrise. Regardless, take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination this morning!

Once the fog settles, south winds will increase as a surface low develops and moves across Kansas and the panhandle of Oklahoma. We’re looking at winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s. Area wide, temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees above mid November standards. Average daytime high right now is 64° and many this afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s!! Gusty south/southwest winds, low humidity and unseasonably hot temperatures today will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions.

Overnight temperatures are looking to fall into low to mid 50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Around midnight, our next cold front will approach the northern part of the state. This front will continue to dive south approaching I-40 near daybreak. Following the front, winds will shift towards the north and cooler air will follow in. The front right now is trending to clear our southeastern counties during the late afternoon! This frontal passage is expected to be dry as no precipitation is expected! This front will impact daytime highs tomorrow. Everyone will be cooler compared to today but your location will depend on how warm or cool you get. Northwest counties will see upper 50s to low 60s. Mid 60s for those along I-44 and including Frederick, Vernon and Crowell. Low to mid 70s southeast from Haskell, Wichita Falls and Waurika.

The gusty winds and drier air behind the front will combine to created elevated fire weather conditions again. Winds will settle and shift from north to south by Thursday, being light at 5 to 15mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Thursday with highs slightly below average. Many will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday will be quiet and mostly sunny. Morning temperatures will drop into to near freezing but daytime highs will rise into the low to mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another front will move in this weekend bringing cooler weather with it. Saturday however will warm into the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 10 to 15mph. As the front moves in late Saturday/ early Sunday morning, it’ll bring with it partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the mid 60s. Precipitation chances look possible for some across out east to southeastern counties. Winds will pickup out of the north with the passing front at 10 to 20mph.

