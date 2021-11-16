Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry invites community to Thanksgiving dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Adriene Davis from Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry joined 7News to talk about the organizations Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The Hungry Hearts dinner will be on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

The event is being held at the Hungry Hearts Ministry at 605 SW 11th Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The ministry is still looking for volunteers for the event, but can only allow those who sign up due to COVID-19.

Those interested in volunteering can go to the ministries Facebook page or stop by their office to drop off food or sign up for the event.

They hope everyone will come out and enjoy a hot turkey dinner, no matter their financial need.

