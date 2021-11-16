Kiowa Casino holds Cash for Food Drive

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents who visited Kiowa Casino last week, may have had the chance to participate in their second annual Cash for Food Drive.

The drive allowed guests at the casino the opportunity to give cash for the food drive, while earning a spot to spin a virtual wheel for chances at freeplay.

The casino presented a check to local charities during a ceremony Tuesday at Morning Star Steakhouse.

They hope this money will lend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season, especially after everything residents have endured over the past two years.

