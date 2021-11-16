Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton non-profit collecting 2,000 pounds of food for families in need

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton non-profit organization is working to make sure 25 families in need have meals for the whole week of Thanksgiving.

Might Community and Development Resource Center offers programs for children, teens and adults in Lawton.

97% of the 50 families the non-profit serves are considered low income.

This year, founder and CEO Bernita Taylor says they challenged the families to raise 2000 pounds of food for those in desperate need.

The classrooms are competing to see who can collect the most.

“Our families have raised enough for 25 boxes to go out and they have made the suggestions of the people who will get those boxes,” Taylor said. “We knew the challenge was big, but we didn’t know their hearts were so big to do such a great job in only 16 days.”

With one week left to collect items, Might has already received over 1300 pounds of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and more.

Taylor said the goal of the food drive is to teach everyone how rewarding it is to give because everyone has needs, whether it’s money, food or time.

“As citizens of any community you’re living in, it’s important to understand your neighbors have needs too and it’s important for us to be able to meet those needs,” Taylor said. “We all have needs, but we all have the ability to meet those needs.”

April Neville’s grandson Jakari Nelson goes to daycare at Might.

Together, April and her daughter Dazia have donated hundreds of pounds of food for the drive.

Neville said they know what it’s like to have to go to the food bank for a holiday meal.

“When you’ve been in situations like that, they humble you, so then whenever you overcome certain obstacles and you’re blessed in life, you give back,” she said.

Neville hopes that the families receiving the meals get more than full bellies.

She wants them to also understand there are people in the community who truly care.

“There’s not people out here that are doing it that’s never been in the situation that they’ve been in,” Neville said. “There’s actually people out here that are helping that are still struggling themselves that are doing what they can in order for other families to be able to enjoy their holidays as well.”

Any leftover food will go to the Salvation Army pantry.

The drive ends on Friday.

That’s when Might will have an assembly to announce the winners of the baskets and then box items up early next week.

If you’re interested in donating, you can call them at 580-595-4808.

They’re open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire near SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard...
Lawton Fire Department responds to grass fire near SW 38th & Lee

Latest News

This year, founder and CEO Bernita Taylor says they challenged the families to raise 2000...
Might Community Development collecting Thanksgiving items for those in need
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision
The Lawton Food Bank is in the process of reconstructing their pick-up drive-thru to better...
Construction changing Lawton Food Bank hours this week
High school seniors are invited to the upcoming Pioneer Preview at Western Oklahoma State...
Western Oklahoma State College to host Pioneer Preview event