Lawton non-profit collecting 2,000 pounds of food for families in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton non-profit organization is working to make sure 25 families in need have meals for the whole week of Thanksgiving.

Might Community and Development Resource Center offers programs for children, teens and adults in Lawton.

97% of the 50 families the non-profit serves are considered low income.

This year, founder and CEO Bernita Taylor says they challenged the families to raise 2000 pounds of food for those in desperate need.

The classrooms are competing to see who can collect the most.

“Our families have raised enough for 25 boxes to go out and they have made the suggestions of the people who will get those boxes,” Taylor said. “We knew the challenge was big, but we didn’t know their hearts were so big to do such a great job in only 16 days.”

With one week left to collect items, Might has already received over 1300 pounds of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and more.

Taylor said the goal of the food drive is to teach everyone how rewarding it is to give because everyone has needs, whether it’s money, food or time.

“As citizens of any community you’re living in, it’s important to understand your neighbors have needs too and it’s important for us to be able to meet those needs,” Taylor said. “We all have needs, but we all have the ability to meet those needs.”

April Neville’s grandson Jakari Nelson goes to daycare at Might.

Together, April and her daughter Dazia have donated hundreds of pounds of food for the drive.

Neville said they know what it’s like to have to go to the food bank for a holiday meal.

“When you’ve been in situations like that, they humble you, so then whenever you overcome certain obstacles and you’re blessed in life, you give back,” she said.

Neville hopes that the families receiving the meals get more than full bellies.

She wants them to also understand there are people in the community who truly care.

“There’s not people out here that are doing it that’s never been in the situation that they’ve been in,” Neville said. “There’s actually people out here that are helping that are still struggling themselves that are doing what they can in order for other families to be able to enjoy their holidays as well.”

Any leftover food will go to the Salvation Army pantry.

The drive ends on Friday.

That’s when Might will have an assembly to announce the winners of the baskets and then box items up early next week.

If you’re interested in donating, you can call them at 580-595-4808.

They’re open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

