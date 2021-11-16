Man charged in Lawton police chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of leading police on a chase in Lawton has now been charged.

Steven Morrison has been charged with nine counts, including trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, and acquiring proceeds from drug activity among others.

Morrison was arrested last week after police said he led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into the backyard of a home.

According to a police report, officers found baggies containing methamphetamine in his pocket as well as a large amount of cash.

They also found a digital black scale and baggies containing X8 blue Roxy M30 pills and a 9mm gun on the floorboard of his car.

Morrison was previously charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Comanche County back in 2018.

A bench warrant was issued for him in that case earlier this year after he failed to appear in court for a review hearing.

A preliminary hearing conference for Morrison in the most recent case has been set for Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Morrison’s bond has been set at $75,000.

