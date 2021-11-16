Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged in Lawton police chase

Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in Lawton.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of leading police on a chase in Lawton has now been charged.

Steven Morrison has been charged with nine counts, including trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, and acquiring proceeds from drug activity among others.

Morrison was arrested last week after police said he led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into the backyard of a home.

According to a police report, officers found baggies containing methamphetamine in his pocket as well as a large amount of cash.

They also found a digital black scale and baggies containing X8 blue Roxy M30 pills and a 9mm gun on the floorboard of his car.

Morrison was previously charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Comanche County back in 2018.

A bench warrant was issued for him in that case earlier this year after he failed to appear in court for a review hearing.

A preliminary hearing conference for Morrison in the most recent case has been set for Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Morrison’s bond has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision

Latest News

The Mobile Wellness Unit will start serving rural areas in southwest Oklahoma this week.
Mobile Wellness Unit to hit the road in SWOK
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 798.
345 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
The FBI and Ada Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
FBI looking for robbery suspect in Ada
This is the proposed redistricting map for Lawton. Public comments will be heard at a meeting...
Public comments to be heard at Lawton redistricting meeting