Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder

Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for a 2019 Lawton murder.

Isaac McLennan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September in the death of Tariq Jackson.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced McLennan to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm, with both sentences to run concurrently, with credit for time served.

McLennan will also have to pay court costs.

