Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for a 2019 Lawton murder.
Isaac McLennan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September in the death of Tariq Jackson.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced McLennan to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm, with both sentences to run concurrently, with credit for time served.
McLennan will also have to pay court costs.
