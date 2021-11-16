Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for a 2019 Lawton murder.

Isaac McLennan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September in the death of Tariq Jackson.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced McLennan to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm, with both sentences to run concurrently, with credit for time served.

McLennan will also have to pay court costs.

