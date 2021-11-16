Miss OCU Outstanding Teen, LFD donate to Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be some happy families this holiday season, as Miss OCU Outstanding Teen 2022 found out a way to help them have a good Thanksgiving meal.

Peyton Davis wanted to make her first official act as Miss Outstanding Teen one that will help the children across Comanche County, and lift their holiday spirit.

She teamed up with the Lawton Fire Department (LFD) to set up donation boxes at all eight stations across Lawton.

With the Lawton Food Bank having a shortage this year, they are both asking for any donations of food you can help out with.

“So, I realized that Comanche County, 22 percent of kids in Comanche County are on the list for lets say reduced meal lunches at their schools, things like that,” Davis said. “So, after I became OCU’s Miss Outstanding Teen, I decided that I wanted to create my platform. Basically, my philanthropy about helping kids, get the nourishment that they need.”

After next Tuesday, Both Miss Outstanding teen and LFD will pick up and drop off all donations to the food bank, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Comanche county and really just Lawton in general, is in need of a lot of things,” Davis said. “Families want to have their good Thanksgiving dinners, and have a good time during the holiday season. So I feel like by doing this food drive, we’ll be helping our community. Not just for this next week, but by helping their holiday spirits get lifted.”

Canned food items can be dropped off at these locations until Nov. 23.

