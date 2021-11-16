Expert Connections
Mobile Wellness Unit to hit the road in SWOK

The Mobile Wellness Unit will start serving rural areas in southwest Oklahoma this week.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mobile Wellness Unit for southwest Oklahoma will hit the road this week to bring healthcare services to rural parts of the area.

One of its upcoming stops will be this Thursday in Geronimo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nutrition Center on Main Street.

Nine Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One of them will be operational in the department’s District 5, which covers 10 counties in southwest Oklahoma.

The Mobile Wellness Unit will feature an advanced registered nurse practitioner to treat patients.

The goal is to travel to different locations and see up to 30 patients a day.

Here is the current schedule for the Mobile Wellness Unit:

  • Erick, OK. - Tuesday, November 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Erick Community Bldg. - 105 W. 2nd Street
  • Eakly, OK. - Wednesday, November 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Eakly Community Center - 427 W. Main St.
  • Geronimo, OK. - Thursday, November 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Nutrition Center - 101 Main St.
  • Randlett, OK. - Monday, November 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Randlett Community Bldg. - 6th and D Avenue
  • Olustee, OK. - Tuesday, November 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Town Hall - 105 W. 4th St.
  • Mt. View, OK. - Tuesday, November 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Car Wash on Main Street
  • Tipton, OK. - Wednesday, December 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Parking lot at 201 E. Baseline (Hwy 5)
  • Binger, OK. - Tuesday, December 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Church of God - 619 Main St.
  • Duke, OK. - Tuesday, December 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Duke Community Bldg. - 113 W. 2nd St.
  • Lone Wolf, OK. - Wednesday, December 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Senior Citizen Bldg. - Main Street

The full schedule for the Mobile Wellness Unit can be found online here.

