Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officials investigate car fire in Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews and police are investigating a car fire that happened Monday evening.

Crews were called out to southwest Birdwell Place a little before 6:30 p.m., with police being called out to the scene about an hour later.

Our photographer on scene said the burning car was far off the roadway, and a tow truck was unable to pull it out of the grass.

At this time it’s not known what caused the fire, and authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Ryan on Highway 32.
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after a chase that ended in someone's backyard in Lawton.
Man facing several charges after chase in Lawton
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

Miss OCU Outstanding Teen Peyton Davis and Lawton Fire Department give to Lawton Food Bank for...
Miss OCU Outstanding Teen, LFD donate to Lawton Food Bank
This year, founder and CEO Bernita Taylor says they challenged the families to raise 2000...
Lawton non-profit collecting 2,000 pounds of food for families in need
This year, founder and CEO Bernita Taylor says they challenged the families to raise 2000...
Might Community Development collecting Thanksgiving items for those in need
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision