Officials investigate car fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews and police are investigating a car fire that happened Monday evening.

Crews were called out to southwest Birdwell Place a little before 6:30 p.m., with police being called out to the scene about an hour later.

Our photographer on scene said the burning car was far off the roadway, and a tow truck was unable to pull it out of the grass.

At this time it’s not known what caused the fire, and authorities are investigating.

